Flower Mound PD welcomes paw-some police officer to squad

A 1-year-old German Shorthair Pointer was the newest officer to take the oath to serve and protect Flower Mound.

The new K9 unit, Maverick, is trained to sniff out narcotics, including methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy and fentanyl, according to Flower Mound PD.

He will work alongside officer Michael Moore, whose wife suggested the name Maverick because of Moore’s resemblance to Goose from Top Gun.

“We’re thrilled to introduce K9 Officer Maverick as the latest addition to the Flower Mound Police Department,” said the Town in a post to social media. “Maverick is now the trusty partner of FMPD Officer Michael Moore.”

Maverick came to the United States from the Netherlands and has stayed with Moore at his house for the last five weeks.

When the trained pup smells something, he will alert officer Moore, who will reward Maverick with his favorite toy.

“Fittingly, Maverick’s badge number is 420,” said the Town.

Residents will have the chance to meet the new four-legged member of the force and officer Moore at Flower Mound PD’s open house on Saturday at the police station from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Officer Maverick is filling a hole left by K9 Officer Ares, whose tour officially ended on March 21, 2026,” said the department. “Stay tuned for more information and an invite to our public retirement ceremony for Officer Ares.”

Maverick is the sixth K9 unit that has served with the Flower Mound Police Department.

Argyle ISD recently welcomed the first K9 unit to the district’s police department in February when Officer Stitch was sworn in.

Stitch was trained for the force in Germany before coming to the U.S. to serve in Argyle.