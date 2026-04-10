Meet the Candidates: Mayor of Justin

Voters will hit the polls again for the May 2 election that will decide local representatives for southern Denton County towns, cities and school districts.

This year, the seat for Mayor of Justin is up for grabs with the term of current Mayor James Clark expiring.

Election Day is May 2 and early voting will run from April 20 through April 28.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested local municipal and school board elections. Below is each candidate’s profile, listed alphabetically. Incumbents are marked with an (i).

Justin Mayor (3-year term)

James Clark, 53

City/Town of residence: Justin

How long have you resided in city/town you wish to represent? 15 years

Current occupation: Mayor, working in sales and automation

Education:

John Brown University / Oklahoma Baptist University / University of Mary Hardin Baylor

Previous or current public service on governmental/community/civic boards: President of the Hardeman Estates HOA, Economic Development Committee Justin Texas ( EDC Type A Board), Justin Texas City Council, Justin Texas Mayor, Denton County Precinct Chair for Justin Texas

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I chose to run for reelection because Justin deserves steady, responsible leadership as we navigate rapid growth.

Over the past few years, we’ve built real momentum; strengthening communication, improving city operations, and putting long‑term plans in place to protect our small‑town character.

I’m committed to finishing the work we started and ensuring Justin grows with purpose, not pressure. This community means a great deal to me and I want to continue serving our residents with honesty, consistency and a clear vision for the future.

Mission statement: If re‑elected, I plan to guide Justin’s rapid growth with steady, responsible leadership. My focus is protecting our small‑town character while improving roads, utilities, and public safety so we stay ahead of growth instead of reacting to it. I’m committed to clear communication, strong planning, and keeping Justin a community we’re proud to call home.

Candidate website: https://www.justintxstrong.com/

Candidate Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/JustinTXmayor

Joe Cokel, 55

City/Town of residence: Justin

How long have you resided in city/town you wish to represent? 6 years

Current occupation: Retired

Education: College degree

Previous or current public service on governmental/community/civic boards: N/A

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? Originally, I was just thinking about zoning and trying to keep Justin from being overrun with gas stations, fast food and a lot of things that no one really wants. But, as I got more involved I realized that the current administration has been increasing the budget by 30% every year. They are literally going to tax people out of their homes. So, it was either I stepped up or it would be the same two people who have been in charge for the last 6 years. I don’t think we have time to wait.

Mission statement: My main issues are trying to keep Justin, Justin for as long as I can. I know I can’t stop progress but maybe we can shape it into something we can be proud of.

Tomas Mendoza, 57

City/Town of residence: Justin

How long have you resided in city/town you wish to represent? 19 years

Current occupation: Senior Technical Support Engineer and Escalation Engineer focused on quick project resolution for S&P 500 companies

Education:

Bachelor of Business Management with an emphasis in Finance. Project Management Certificate from the University of Texas at Dallas.

My education supports disciplined planning, financial stewardship and clear communication. I also hold three black belts in different martial arts, which taught me focus, respect and steady leadership.

Previous or current public service on governmental/community/civic boards: I have served two full terms on the Justin City Council and am currently serving my third. I was recently elected Precinct Chair in Justin. I have volunteered across the community and across Denton County, supporting local events, neighborhood projects and efforts that strengthen our small town identity. I believe in empowering volunteers and working alongside residents to solve problems. My service is rooted in respect for the people who call Justin home and a commitment to keeping our community connected and informed.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? Justin has been my home for almost 19 years. I stepped forward to serve because I care about the people who live here and the relationships and bonds that make Justin home.

I have served two full terms on City Council and am currently serving my third. During that time I have worked with residents, staff and regional partners to address the growth that has already been shaping our city.

My background in planning, project management, and disciplined problem solving helps me approach challenges with clarity and respect. I believe leadership is about service, steady communication and putting the community first. Justin deserves leadership that listens, plans ahead and protects the character of the place we call home.

Mission statement: My goal is to protect the character of Justin while continuing to manage the growth that is already here. I will focus on infrastructure, public safety and clear communication so residents always understand what is happening and why.

I will continue to support volunteers and strengthen community involvement because service and respect are the foundation of a strong hometown.

Candidate website: https://mendozaforjustin.com/

Candidate Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MendozaForJustin