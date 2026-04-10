Village Church opens new chapel at Flower Mound campus

Easter was a day full of celebration for The Village Church.

In addition to the religious holiday, The Village Church also celebrated the grand opening of a new chapel at its Flower Mound campus.

According to the church, more than 11,000 adults and children attended Good Friday and Easter services with the opportunity to utilize the new chapel.

“The new Chapel is more than just a beautiful building,” said church leadership in a press release. “It is a sacred space built on the prayers and generosity of our church community, furthering our vision to be a welcoming home and create a kingdom legacy for generations to come.”

According to the press release, the new multipurpose chapel seats about 500 people and was designed to maximize light and connection.

It features floor-to-ceiling windows on three of its four walls and a surrounding patio.

The chapel will serve as an alternate venue during the church’s weekend services, streaming the service from the adjacent 1,400-seat auditorium.

It will also host programming for the church’s ministries, as well as weddings and funerals for the church and community.

During the chapel’s construction, members of the church had the opportunity to write prayers and scripture on the concrete floor of the space, which the church said emphasizes its foundation on prayer.

“The new design enables The Village Church to continue on its goal of being a welcoming home,” said the church.

It isn’t the only project going on around the church’s campuses.

Construction is underway at The Village Church campus in Highland Village to add a new parking lot, turfed lawn with outdoor seating, a fenced sports court, outdoor restrooms and improved Student Ministry grounds.

More work will be done at the Flower Mound campus when interior renovations are started to update equipment and aesthetics.

In November 2024, the church opened its parking garage for use during its three weekend services.

The Village Church opened its Flower Mound campus after purchasing the former Albertson’s grocery store in The Shops at Flower Mound at FM 407 and Morriss Road in 2009.

Eventually, the church bought the whole shopping center and a coffee shop recently opened in the space co-owned by head pastor Matt Chandler’s wife, Lauren.

According to the church, the existing leases of the other tenants in the shopping center are being honored. Eventually, the church plans to convert the entire property to church use.

“The Village Church is committed to its vision to create a kingdom legacy for generations to come,” said the church. “These projects are intentionally built for today’s church members while looking ahead to the next generation.”

For more information, visit The Village Church’s website.