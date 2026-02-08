Village Church to enhance outdoor recreation amenities at Highland Village campus

Construction is underway at The Village Church’s Highland Village campus, where new sports courts, a turf lawn and expanded outdoor amenities are expected to create a more engaging environment for students while enhancing safety and accessibility for neighbors.

According to Lindsey Eenigenburg, the executive director of engagement for The Village Church, other improvements include a new parking lot with and improved entrance off of Highland Village Road, updated lighting and outdoor restrooms.

“We knew we wanted to enhance the outdoor activities our students already enjoy onsite,” she said. “But we also saw opportunities to bring other improvements to the site that would benefit the neighborhood and our community.”

The church believes the changes will improve safety and traffic flow, enhance aesthetics, green space, community amenities and the site, overall.

A reduction of parking spaces, moving dumpsters and improved lighting and security cameras aim to create a stronger relationship between the church and its neighbors.

“Part of the goal of this renovation is to enable us to be an even better neighbor to the neighborhood and our community for years to come,” said the church in a statement.

Eenigenburg said the fenced sport courts, turf lawn, gaga ball pit and nine-square space will mostly be used by the church’s student ministry, but the community will have the opportunity to enjoy them, as well, when not in use by the congregation.

The lighting at the sports courts will automatically turn off via timer, which will allow the church to halt court activities at a certain time.

However, the parking lot lighting will remain on “throughout the night for the safety of everyone.”

The church said it is following the city’s lighting ordinances throughout the site.

Construction on the renovations started mid-January and Eenigenburg said it is expected to be completed sometime in August.

“The team has made incredible headway… the winter storm brought work to a halt in late January,” she said. “But, our schedule has factored in weather-related delays. We anticipate construction lasting through the summer.”

The Village Church has continuously grown since it first opened in Highland Village almost 50 years ago.

According to the church, the campus grew enough 17 years ago that it was forced to move out of Highland Village. They bought the old Albertson’s grocery store in Flower Mound and repurposed the Highland Village campus into a spot for ministry use.

In 2022, the church purchased the entire Shops at Flower Mound shopping center and then added a parking garage in 2024 to accommodate its growth.

Storied Provisions, a coffee shop and bookstore co-founded by The Village Church Lead Pastor Matt Chandler‘s wife, Lauren, opened at the Shops of Flower Mound shopping center in December 2025.

The recent renovations to the campus is The Village Church’s way of trying to create an environment for younger people to enjoy church.

“We are committed to the next generation and believe the gospel of Jesus Christ is the only thing that will satisfy their longings in this world,” said the church. “So, we are investing millions of dollars into the space where they gather and grow each week to make the space more enjoyable for them and their friends.”