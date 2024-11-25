Monday, November 25, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Parking garage opens at The Village Church

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
2
Images courtesy of The Village Church

After a year of anticipation and construction, The Village Church in Highland Village celebrated the grand opening of its new parking garage over the weekend.

The garage, which adds 491 parking spaces, is a significant step in the church’s ongoing expansion project and provides a more convenient solution for many attendees who would have to take a shuttle from an overflow parking lot off campus.

“We want to be known as a ‘welcoming home,’ but for years, our limited parking lot required people to leave quickly after service to make space for the next service’s attendees,” the church said in a statement. “This new garage allows for a greater sense of community and connection by allowing people to linger longer.”

The church’s volunteers and attendees joined in the celebration of the garage’s opening weekend, according to a news release from The Village Church. Parking volunteers spread throughout the lot and garage to greet and direct drivers. Church attendees demonstrated excitement and gratitude for the added space, allowing all to park on site without the need to shuttle over.

A digital rendering of The Village Church after additional construction projects are complete.

The construction at The Village isn’t over, though, as the new parking structure is just one part of a larger plan. The church purchased the adjacent shopping center in the summer of 2022 with the goal of creating more space for ministry and community activities. Construction began in January 2024, with the garage opening marking a major milestone. The next phase of construction, beginning in December, will focus on building a new chapel for ministry programming and sacred events, such as weddings and funerals, as well as an outdoor plaza. This phase is expected to be completed in early 2026, according to the church.

Beyond that, the church’s long-term plan is to convert the entire shopping center property for church use after honoring the leases of existing tenants. Large-scale renovations on the east side of the center, which currently houses active businesses, are likely several years away.

Previous article
Flower Mound to host first-ever Old Settlers Christmas event
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.