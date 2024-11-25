Parking garage opens at The Village Church

After a year of anticipation and construction, The Village Church in Highland Village celebrated the grand opening of its new parking garage over the weekend.

The garage, which adds 491 parking spaces, is a significant step in the church’s ongoing expansion project and provides a more convenient solution for many attendees who would have to take a shuttle from an overflow parking lot off campus.

“We want to be known as a ‘welcoming home,’ but for years, our limited parking lot required people to leave quickly after service to make space for the next service’s attendees,” the church said in a statement. “This new garage allows for a greater sense of community and connection by allowing people to linger longer.”

The church’s volunteers and attendees joined in the celebration of the garage’s opening weekend, according to a news release from The Village Church. Parking volunteers spread throughout the lot and garage to greet and direct drivers. Church attendees demonstrated excitement and gratitude for the added space, allowing all to park on site without the need to shuttle over.

The construction at The Village isn’t over, though, as the new parking structure is just one part of a larger plan. The church purchased the adjacent shopping center in the summer of 2022 with the goal of creating more space for ministry and community activities. Construction began in January 2024, with the garage opening marking a major milestone. The next phase of construction, beginning in December, will focus on building a new chapel for ministry programming and sacred events, such as weddings and funerals, as well as an outdoor plaza. This phase is expected to be completed in early 2026, according to the church.

Beyond that, the church’s long-term plan is to convert the entire shopping center property for church use after honoring the leases of existing tenants. Large-scale renovations on the east side of the center, which currently houses active businesses, are likely several years away.