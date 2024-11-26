Flower Mound firefighter severely injured in car crash

A Flower Mound Fire Department firefighter was severely injured in an off-duty car accident last week.

On Friday, FMFD Engineer Matt Frisinger was involved in a crash, and his own FMFD crew responded, performed life-saving measures and transported him to a local trauma facility in stable but critical condition, according to the Flower Mound Professional Firefighters Association.

“The Frisinger Family, FMFD and Local 3649 are asking for your prayers at this time for ongoing improvements in Matt’s condition, and ultimately a strong recovery,” the association said in a statement. “There are no other needs at this time. Thank you to all of our neighboring agencies who have already been with Matt and our members in support.”

A family member has set up a GoFundMe online fundraiser to help Frisinger and his family pay for medical expenses. As of Tuesday, about $2,300 has been donated, and the goal is set at $6,000.