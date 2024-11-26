Lakeside to host 8th annual Holiday Event

The community is invited to supercharge their family’s Christmas spirit at the Lakeside Holiday Event on Dec. 4 in The Shops at Lakeside Village.

“Enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, photos with Santa, and the climactic lighting of Lakeside’s 30-foot Christmas tree in the plaza,” Lakeside said in a statement. “Live holiday music will be performed by Magen Miller. It’s all free of charge, from the face painters, sledding, and balloon artists to the caricature artists, skating, and toy train rides. In addition, Lakeside merchants will be offering free treats to passersby; feel free to step inside the stores and restaurants to browse, shop or dine.”

The event is scheduled for 5:30-8:30 p.m., and a segment of Lakeside Parkway will be closed from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. to give attendees plenty of room to enjoy the festivities safely, according to a Lakeside news release. The skating rink, bounce houses and horse-drawn carriage rides will return this year, and one popular attraction is will be bigger and better than ever this year.

“Snow tubing down an eight-foot hill was so popular last year that a second hill will be added this December,” according to Lakeside. “This attraction, along with its 30’ x 24’ snow play area, will be located on the west side of Lakeside Parkway near Trailhead Running Supply.”

Click here for more information.