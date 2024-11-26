Lewisville dealership hosting 4th Annual Denton County First Responders Toy Drive

Sam Pack’s Five Star Ford Lewisville is hosting its Fourth Annual Denton County First Responders Toy Drive for underprivileged Lewisville ISD students.

The event, scheduled for 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 5, is all about “giving back to the community we serve, one child at a time, with the help of our local first responders,” according to a Five Star Ford Lewisville news release. It will feature appearances and photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, Prancer the reindeer, and officers from more than 15 area law enforcement agencies “who are all coming together to make a difference in children’s lives.” The Summit Club of Flower Mound will be cooking and serving hot dogs and snacks, and there will be a Kona Ice truck.

“This toy drive is my passion and has bled into the hearts of so many local first responders in Denton County who show up, participate and play a role in helping area families,” said Sue Bowman, community engagement director at Five Star Ford Lewisville. “This is a big deal that attracts hundreds of people from the local community and beyond.”

The public is encouraged to drop off new, unwrapped toys or monetary donations at the dealership, 1144 N. Stemmons Freeway, before or during the event.