Flower Mound to host first-ever Old Settlers Christmas event

The town of Flower Mound is inviting the community to its first-ever Old Settlers Christmas event, to be held next month at the Gibson-Grant Log House, 3615 Grant Court, on Dec. 14.

“Stop by from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for festive demonstrations, such as candle and soap making; corn shucking; local artists’ booths featuring paintings and artifacts; free hot cocoa, cider, cookies, and popcorn balls; fun activities for the whole family; and an immersive look at life on the Texas frontier,” the town said in a news release on Monday. “If you can’t make it on Dec. 14, the Gibson-Grant Log House’s Christmas decorations will remain up through the holiday season. Stop by any Friday from 1-5 p.m. or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.”

You can learn more and plan your visit at www.flowermound.gov/gibsongrant.