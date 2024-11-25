Lara Trump to speak at Denton County Republican gala

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, will headline the Denton County Republican Lincoln Cabinet PAC gala on Feb. 1, 2025, the cabinet announced last week.

Attendees will have the opportunity for a VIP reception with Lara, wife of Donald’s son Eric, as well as listening to her conservative keynote remarks, according to a cabinet news release. Lara has become a prominent figure in American politics, a television personality and a dedicated advocate for her family and conservative values. Lara gained widespread recognition as the host of “The Right View,” a web series she launched in 2020. The show, which features a panel of conservative women discussing political and cultural topics, has garnered a large following and allows Lara to engage with a diverse audience, according to the news release.

“As an influential figure in American politics, Lara Trump continues to make her mark, advocating for conservative values and championing causes close to her heart,” the cabinet said in a statement. “With her charisma, intelligence, and dedication, Lara has emerged as a respected voice within the Republican Party and a role model for many.”

The annual “Let Freedom Ring” Republican gala will again be hosted at the Embassy Suites Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail in Denton. Individual tickets and table sales are open now at muradbid.com/tickets/letfreedomring/tix.