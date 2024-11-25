Touring Chocolatier opens in Flower Mound

The Touring Chocolatier’s second location is now open in Lakeside.

The artisan chocolate shop and bakery offers a wide variety of tasty truffles, bonbons, baked goods and other chocolate goodies, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The shop also offers truffle-making classes and tasting events.

“If you’re looking for a Christmas gift for the sweet tooth in your life, this could be the perfect place!” the town said in a statement.

The new location is at 2601 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 150, in the old AshJenn Desserts shop. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

The Lakeside location becomes the main Touring Chocolatier, while the original one, 8356 Thompson Road in Northlake, will remain available for chocolate sales walk-ins, by appointment and for pickup of pre-orders.

Both shops are owned by Kay Thibodeaux, a Lantana resident.

For more information, visit touringchocolatier.com.