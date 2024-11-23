Bartonville man arrested on child pornography charges following investigation

The Bartonville Police Department, with assistance from the Flower Mound Police Department and Homeland Security, executed a search warrant on Friday, Nov. 22, at a residence on Latigo Lane in Bartonville.

The investigation stemmed from two cyber tips received from the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which reported the downloading and distribution of child pornography via a messaging application, police said.

Christian Danobeytia, 50, of Bartonville, was arrested at the home and charged with felony possession and promotion of child pornography. He was transported to the Denton County Jail, where his bond was set at $25,000.

The case is part of ongoing efforts by the North Texas ICAC Task Force, led by the Dallas Police Department, to combat the exploitation of children online. Established by the U.S. Department of Justice, the ICAC program addresses the growing threats of child pornography, online predators, and the exploitation of minors through digital platforms.