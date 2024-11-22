High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

Argyle 28, Wichita Falls Memorial 21

The Argyle Eagles advanced to the regional quarterfinals on Friday night with a 28-21 victory over Wichita Falls Memorial.

Memorial took a 7-0 lead into the second quarter, before Maguire Gasperson hit Braden Bach on a 7-yard touchdown pass.

The Mavericks scored again and led 14-7 at the break.

In the third quarter, Watson Bell scored on a 3-yard run to tie the game at 14 points, and Gasperson connected with Julian Caldwell on an 82-yard touchdown pass to give Argyle its first lead of the evening.

Memorial came back to tie it up early in the fourth quarter.

Argyle regained the lead when Logan Rexroat scored on a 10-yard run, and it was 28-21 with 6:55 to play.

The Eagles held on for the victory.

Argyle (11-1, 8-0) will play the winner of the Walnut Grove/Lubbock Cooper game at a time and date to be determined.

Guyer 45, Richardson Pearce 28

The Wildcats defeated Richardson Pearce by a score of 45-28 on Friday night to qualify for the regional quarterfinals.

Kevin Sperry hit DJ Reese on an 11-yard touchdown pass and Kaedyn Cobbs broke a 48-yard run to give Guyer a 14-0 first-quarter lead.

The Wildcats extended their lead to 21 on a 4-yard run from Cobbs midway through the second quarter before Pearce scored 12-unanswered points.

Guyer responded with a 68-yard touchdown run from Kevin Sperry followed by a 13-yard run from the Guyer quarterback to give the Wildcats a 35-12 halftime lead.

Sperry scored on a 1-yard keeper early in the third quarter to make the game 42-12 in favor of Guyer.

Pearce came back, scoring early in the fourth quarter to make the score 42-20 in favor of Guyer, and tacked on another touchdown and 2-point conversion to bring the game to within 14 points with 6:50 to go in the fourth quarter.

With 1:56 remaining in the fourth, Ford Stinson kicked a 26-yard field goal to make it a 3-score game and put a Mustangs comeback out of reach.

Sperry passed for 111 yards and a touchdown and ran for 152 yards and 3 touchdowns in the game for the Wildcats.

Guyer (9-3, 5-2) will play the winner of tomorrow’s Crowley/Midland game at a time and date to be determined in the regional quarterfinals.

Liberty Christian 63, Bishop Lynch 19

Liberty Christian cruised in its area round game on Friday night following a first round bye last week.

Chase Garnett scored on a 5-yard run to give the Warriors an early 7-0 lead, and Jaylon Hawkins followed that up with a 67-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Garnett then broke a 41-yard touchdown run to give Liberty Christian a 21-0 lead, before Lynch got on the board to make it 21-7 Liberty Christian at the end of one.

In the second, Garnett scored on a 5-yard run and Quinn Murphy hit Hawkins on a 5-yard touchdown pass to make it 35-7 LCS.

The Warriors defense came up big when Cooper Witten returned an interception 71 yards for a score, and Murphy then hit Hawkins again, this time on a 44-yard touchdown pass to make it 49-7 Liberty Christian.

With two minutes remaining in the half, Garnett scored on a 17-yard scamper to give the Warriors a 56-7 halftime lead.

Early in the third quarter, Carter Lind connected with Quinton Brown on a 57-yard touchdown pass to give the Warriors a 63-7 lead.

Lynch scored again early in the fourth quarter to make it 63-13 Liberty Christian.

The Friars scored once again late, cutting the deficit to 63-19.

Garnett rushed for 164 yards and 4 touchdowns in the game

Liberty Christian (10-1, 5-0) will play at a time and date and against an opponent to be determined.