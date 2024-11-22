Friday, November 22, 2024
Flower Mound High School band ready for Macy’s Parade

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Flower Mound HS (TX) performing “Textures and Tones,” an exploration of the works of Yayoi Kusama. Photo courtesy of Music Travel Consultants

The long-awaited Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance is almost here for the Flower Mound High School marching band.

Lewisville ISD announced that the FMHS band was selected to perform in the Thanksgiving tradition all the way back in April 2023.

“The Flower Mound High School Marching Band consistently delivers dynamic and intricate performances with bold design and storytelling as one of the most well-rounded band programs in America,” said Wesley Whatley, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade creative producer.

On Thursday morning, FMHS will be one of only 11 marching bands performing in the 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the only one from Texas. It is the first time the Flower Mound High School marching band will appear in the parade, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. Thursday and is expected to draw 44 million viewers, according to NBC DFW, which also reported that the FMHS band members are getting a week to explore New York City before their performance in the parade and in Herald Square. Music Travel Consultants, which is taking the FMHS band and one from Indiana to the parade, is taking band members to Bryant Park Winter Village, the Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular featuring the Rockettes, and a Thanksgiving dinner cruise.

The FMHS band has been dutifully preparing and fundraising for the trip for over 18 months. Several students told NBC DFW that they’re excited for the opportunity.

Crazy Cool Family: Who are you becoming?
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

