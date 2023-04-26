Wednesday, April 26, 2023
FMHS band to perform in 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Lewisville ISD

Flower Mound High School’s marching band has been selected to perform in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Lewisville ISD announced Tuesday.

The FMHS band was selected from more than 100 applicants as one of 10 selected bands to march in the 98th edition of the annual holiday spectacle. This is the FMHS band’s first appearance in the parade, and it will be the only Texas band in the 2024 parade, according to a news release from LISD.

“The Flower Mound High School Marching Band consistently delivers dynamic and intricate performances with bold design and storytelling as one of the most well-rounded band programs in America,” said Wesley Whatley, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade creative producer. “Their musicianship sets this band high above the rest and the Macy’s Band Selection Committee is proud to welcome the Flower Mound High School Marching Band for their debut in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!”

As part of the announcement, the Macy’s team presented the Flower Mound High School Marching Band with a $10,000 fundraising kick off. The band will spend the next 18 months planning for its parade appearance through rehearsals and creative fundraising events, according to the district.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

