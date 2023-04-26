Severe weather expected in southern Denton County on Wednesday

The National Weather Service is forecasting severe weather in southern Denton County and other parts of North Texas on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A stationary front and an advancing cold front will bring significant threats of severe weather to much of North Texas, according to the weather service. The main time window of concern is from 2-11 p.m.

The main threats of the storm include very large hail and damaging winds, and flash flooding and a few tornadoes are possible. Residents are encouraged to stay weather-aware throughout the day and be ready to seek shelter.