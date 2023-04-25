Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Flower Mound man competing to become Chubbies Brand Icon

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Jake Henne

It’s local election season, which can lead to divisions, but one Flower Mound man is hoping to get the entire community on his side in his campaign to become a brand ambassador for Chubbies, a popular clothing company.

Jake Henne, 33, wants to become a Chubbies Brand Icon not just because of the clothing, but what the company stands for.

“Chubbies is all about good vibes, community and inclusivity,” Henne said. “The clothing itself is loud and fun, and the company’s slogan is ‘The weekend has arrived.’ Everybody talks about looking forward to the weekend, but Chubbies’ whole mantra is about bringing positivity every day.”

Henne, a tech sales representative, said he’s competing against hundreds — “maybe more” — to be one of three people selected to be a Chubbies Icon, who get a modeling contract with the company and free Chubbies clothing for five years. Henne hopes the community will rally around him.

“I’m sure I’m the only person from Flower Mound entering this thing,” Henne said. “One thing I love about Flower Mound is it feels like you’re in a small town. If I won this thing, I think it’d be a neat thing for the community.”

Click here to see Henne’s webpage in the Chubbies model search and to vote for him. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.

