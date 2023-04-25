Tuesday, April 25, 2023
GLAR endorses candidates in local races

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The Greater Lewisville Association of REALTORS announced Monday its endorsements of candidates in several local races.

Ben Rodriguez, chair of the Texas REALTORS Political Action Committee, commended the candidates for their commitment to protecting private property rights.

“No one knows better than REALTORS the impact local offices can have on preserving and protecting private property rights,” Rodriguez said. “TREPAC supports these candidates because they’ve proven their commitment to private property rights and the real estate industry. We look forward to working with them on policies to protect property owners and keep Texas the best place to live.”

In the race for Place 7 on the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees, TREPAC endorsed Jacob Anderson over his opponents Staci Barker and Ashley Jones. In Place 2 on the Flower Mound Town Council, TREPAC endorsed Brad Ruthrauff over Chris Drew. In the race for Place 3 on the Highland Village City Council, TREPAC endorsed Kevin Cox over Cindy Richter. And in Place 3 on the Lewisville City Council, TREPAC endorsed Ronni Cade over Wilfred Ignace.

Go to texasrealtorssupport.com for more information about the endorsements.

Early voting runs through May 2, and Election Day is May 6. Go to votedenton.gov for more information about voting this spring in Denton County.

Previous article3 new stores coming to Shops at Highland Village
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

