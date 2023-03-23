Thursday, March 23, 2023
Weir: Dr. Staci Barker running for LISD Board of Trustees

Bob Weir
By Bob Weir
Dr. Staci Barker and Bob Weir, photo and video by Netsky Rodriguez

As voters prepare to go to the polls during early voting from April 24 to May 2, and on Election Day, May 6, they will be selecting candidates who are running for offices in towns, cities, and school boards. In the Lewisville Independent School District race there are 2 candidates running for Place 6, and 3 running for Place 7. Dr. Staci Barker is running for Place 7. Her opponents for the seat are Jacob Anderson and Ashley Jones, each of whom has been interviewed during the last few weeks. Dr. Barker came over for an interview to tell voters about herself, her reasons for wanting to be on the school board and to talk about some issues related to the education of our children. She sent the following short bio:

“Dr. Staci grew up in Granbury, TX, attending public schools throughout her K-12 education. She received a full academic scholarship to Texas Tech University, where she studied English, with minors in Political Science and French. She went on to attend New York University for a Master of Arts in English Education. Dr. Staci’s teaching career began on the east side of Washington, DC, as a middle school English teacher. Upon moving home to Texas, she continued to teach, then moved into administration, first at the campus level, then at the district level. Six years ago, Dr. Staci transitioned to working at an Education Service Center, providing consultation, training, and technical assistance in the areas of assessment and accountability to districts across north Texas.

“In addition, she earned her PhD in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from the University of Texas at Arlington, graduating in August of 2021. In the past three years, her role at the ESC has shifted to providing data and strategic planning support for the center’s instructional programs. Most importantly, Dr. Staci is a mom. Her daughter attends McKamy Middle School in LISD, and Dr. Staci enjoys participating in McKamy’s PTA, serving on McKamy’s choir booster club, and volunteering at her daughter’s swim meets.”

Bob Weir is a former NYPD officer, long-time Flower Mound resident and former local newspaper editor.

