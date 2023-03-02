Weir: Ashley Jones running for LISD Board of Trustees

It’s local election time again, and we have several candidates running for offices in Denton County. That includes town and city council races, as well as the race for Lewisville Independent School District. In the LISD race, there are 2 candidates running for Place 6, and 3 running for Place 7. Ashley Jones is running for Place 7. She came over for an interview to tell area residents about herself and explain her reasons for running. She sent the following bio:

“I am a devoted wife and mother of two. My husband and I have been married for 22 years in March and my two wonderful children are 11 and 13 years old. We have lived in Flower Mound for the past 5 years, but we relocated to Lewisville in 2007 from west Texas. I began my career as a Licensed Vocational Nurse 23 years ago where I learned valuable skills caring for patients in various settings. I paused my career 10 years ago to become a stay-at-home mom, but I have maintained my nursing license in order to return back to my passion once my children graduate high school.

“As a stay-at-home mom I have had the pleasure of being able to volunteer at our church as well as volunteer at both of my kids’ schools. I served as a copy room volunteer for 3 years prior to the pandemic, then I served 1 year as a copy room coordinator after the pandemic. At various times over the last 8 years, I have also enjoyed many opportunities to help with classroom activities. I have also volunteered in the community with my children for the last 3 years. We have enjoyed spending time working with Keep Flower Mound Beautiful, as well as giving time to wrap presents for the Angel Tree program at LISD.

“We also collected food and delivered it to the local food bank during the pandemic so that my children could experience helping those in need when it mattered most. Being involved with my kids at school and in the community is a result of my passion for children ever since my time as a pediatric clinical nurse during my career. During that time as a pediatric nurse, I was able to gain useful insights into proper childhood development. Throughout the pandemic I was able to see exactly how our children are learning during the day with the use of technology. The current learning environment is the main reason I decided to run for LISD Board of Trustees where I would like to have a positive influence in order to get back to the basics.”

The last day to register to vote in the election is April 6. Early voting for the May 6 election will run from April 24 to May 2. The last day to apply to vote by mail is April 25.