Severe weather expected Thursday in Denton County

The National Weather Service is forecasting severe weather in North Texas, including Denton County, on Thursday afternoon and evening.

Scattered storms are expected to develop during the day ahead of a fast-moving cold front, and some of the storms could become severe, according to the weather service. Tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind gusts are possible in the afternoon and evening. See the latest forecast here.

The weather service urges residents to know what to do and where to go in the event of a tornado warning. Move to an interior room on the lowest level of your home, and stay away from windows. If you’re driving, never stop under bridges or overpasses, but instead get to a safe building quickly.

In almost every instance, a well-built, sturdy home will be the safest place to be. The lowest floor of a house in an interior room away from windows is going to be your best bet. Mobile homes and vehicles are the last place you want to be during a tornado. #dfwwx #ctxwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/Pd8ZHB11ML — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 2, 2023

After Thursday’s storms, the weather service forecasts dry conditions and comfortable temperatures for the next week.

