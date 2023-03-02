Saturday, March 4, 2023
Argyle P&Z approves rezoning for new restaurant

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of Marty Bryan

The Argyle Planning & Zoning Commission on Wednesday night approved a rezoning request and Future Land Use Plan amendment to allow for the construction of a new restaurant on FM 407.

Image courtesy of the town of Argyle

Local restaurateurs Marty Bryan, Brian Gasperson and Alan Mann are working on purchasing the 3-acre tract on the north side of FM 407 from The Well Community Church about halfway between I-35W and Hwy 377 to build the restaurant, billed Cactus Canyon.

If approved, Cactus Canyon will be a “mid-scale” Tex-Mex restaurant with a variety of fajitas, tacos, enchiladas, margaritas and “some uniquely-inspired Tex-Mex grill items,” Bryan said in November. The concept plan calls for a 6,400-square-foot eatery with more than 160 parking spots.

P&Z wanted to limit the use of the land to a sit-down restaurant, so they approved both requests to designate the land Planned Development District for a sit-down restaurant without a drive-thru. Its recommendation of approval will now go to Town Council for final approval.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

