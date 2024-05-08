Denton man arrested for murder of ex-girlfriend

The Denton Police Department has arrested a man for murder following an investigation into the death of 44-year-old Melonie Frye, a Cross Roads woman whose body was found in a shed in January.

On Jan. 17, officers responded to the 900 block of Monterey Drive after property management staff found a deceased woman in the shed of a vacant house, according to a Denton PD news release. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as Frye. In March, her death was ruled a homicide.

During the investigation, detectives identified Frye’s ex-boyfriend, 39-year-old Tommy Bays III of Denton, as a person of interest due to their past relationship. Further forensic analysis showed Bays as the major contributor of DNA found on evidence at the crime scene.

An arrest warrant for Bays was obtained on Tuesday, according to police. On Wednesday evening, he was arrested in the 400 block of West Parkway Street without incident. Bays is currently in the City of Denton Jail with bond not yet set.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. David Bearden at 940-349-7986. To anonymously report a tip, call Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477) or visit www.dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.