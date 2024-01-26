Body found in Denton shed; police seeking more information

The Denton Police Department is seeking information from the public as detectives investigate a woman’s suspicious death.

On Jan. 17, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Monterey Drive because a deceased woman was found in the shed of a vacant house. Due to evidence on scene, detectives and forensics personnel responded to investigate the woman’s suspicious death, according to a news release from Denton PD.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman as 44-year-old Melonie Frye of Cross Roads. The medical examiner has not yet determined the cause or manner of her death, as of Friday evening.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made, according to Denton PD. Anyone with information about Frye, including when she was last seen, is asked to call Det. David Bearden at 940-349-7986. To anonymously report a tip, call Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477) or visit www.dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.