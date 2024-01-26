Friday, January 26, 2024
Improvements coming to Gerault Park

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The town of Flower Mound announced Friday that several new improvements are coming soon to Gerault Park, 1200 Gerault Road.

On Feb. 5, construction will begin to regrade and install new sod on the multi-use fields, repair portions of the trail throughout the park, improve drainage, upgrade the existing pavilion with new paint and stone columns, and replace the existing trash cans and picnic tables, according to a news release from the town. Construction is expected to take about five months. The multi-use fields and parts of the trail will close during this time, and residents are asked to refrain from using them to allow newly installed grass time to grow in a healthy manner.

For more information on the Gerault Park improvements project, visit the town’s interactive construction project map at www.fmprojectmap.com or call 972-874-6278.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

