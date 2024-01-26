Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 13 arrests from Nov. 16 through Dec. 14, answered 512 calls for service, and took 33 reports. Here are some recent police calls:

November 22 – Officers responded to a juvenile complaint at 10th Street and Treeline Drive at 5 p.m. The juveniles were riding dirt bikes on the street. Officers went to the area but did not locate them.

November 25 – Officers responded to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding an Auto Theft at 9:30 p.m. The complainant reported someone had stolen his truck sometime during the night. The vehicle was recovered in McKinney during the evening.

November 29 – Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a dumpster in the 8000 blk of Gasoline Alley at approximately 8 p.m. Officers observed a male subject passed out behind the wheel of the vehicle while it was running. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the subject was intoxicated. The subject was taken into custody and transported to the Denton County jail.

December 3 – Officers responded to the 8000 blk of Small Block Road regarding a Domestic Disturbance at 1 a.m. The complainant reported lots of screaming. Officers arrived and assessed there was no offense committed. One subject did have warrants and was taken into custody.

December 9 – Officers responded to the 3000 blk of Meridian Drive regarding a Domestic Disturbance at 9:30 a.m. Officers arrived and assessed that there was no offense – verbal altercation only.

December 10 – Officers responded to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding an Auto Theft at 8 p.m. The complainant stated he went inside a restaurant to eat and when he returned, his motorcycle was gone. The report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.