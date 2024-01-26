Friday, January 26, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Bartonville names new police chief

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
2
Kirk Riggs, photo courtesy of the Rockwall Police Department

The town of Bartonville has selected its next police chief.

Kirk Riggs, the current police chief in Jersey Village — a suburb of Houston — has been selected as Bartonville’s next police chief. He replaces Bobby Dowell, who resigned in September 2023 after a decade with Bartonville PD, the last six years as its chief of police. Soon after Dowell’s resignation, the town brought in Wendell Mitchell, an assistant chief with the Flower Mound Police Department, on an interim basis to oversee Bartonville PD and help with the search for the next permanent chief.

The town used Sierra Delta to recruit candidates for the position and received 27 applicants, according to Mayor Jaclyn Carrington. Riggs was ultimately selected, and he brings over 40 years of experience in law enforcement to the department. According to Blue Ribbon News, a Rockwall newspaper, Riggs spent 25 years at the city of Farmers Branch, rising to the rank of deputy chief, before he was hired as assistant chief in Rockwall in 2006. He became police chief in Rockwall in 2015, and retired in 2019. Later that year, he joined the Jersey City Police Department as interim chief, then was named the permanent police chief in 2020, according to the Houston Chronicle. It was announced earlier this month that he would retire this spring from that position.

A welcome reception for Riggs is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 at Bartonville Town Hall.

Previous article
Double Oak Police Beat
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.