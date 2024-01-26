Friday, January 26, 2024
Double Oak Police Beat

Recent calls for service to the Double Oak Police Department:

11/16-Theft/Follow up/100-Blk N Forest Ln-Follow up to theft that occurred in the mid-2000’s.

11/16-Welfare Concern/100-Blk Fox Trot-Caller saw male lying on the street. Officer arrived and all was good.

11/18- Suspicious Person/4000-Blk Justin Rd-Juveniles getting ready to go toilet paper a house. They were taken back to their father’s house.

11/20-Suspicious Person/8100-Blk Justin Rd-Abandoned car. Located owner who was letting dogs run around.

11/20-Traffic Complaint/Chapel Hill Dr/Chinn Chapel Rd-Dirt bike ride popping wheelies on the road. Unable to locate.

11/21-Welfare Concern/300-Blk Oakview Dr-Complainant hadn’t seen their neighbor in a week. The neighbor was checked on and was ok.

11/27-Forgery/6100-Blk Plantation Lane-Caller was scammed out of money.

12/1-Animal Complaint/5800-Blk Pepperport Ct-Caller had concerns about a large dog coming onto their property.

12/2-Reckless Driver/Dixon Ln/Chinn Chapel Rd-Caller thought someone was trying to push someone out of the car. Contact was made with both passenger and driver. The passenger was trying to throw trash out of the window and the driver was trying to stop her.

12/04-Traffic Stop-Disgruntled subject/100-Blk Kyle Ct-Driver being belligerent to officers. Cursed and followed officers.

12/09-Traffic Stop/Poss. of Marijuana/100-Blk Chinn Chapel Rd-Traffic stop that lead into finding marijuana in the car.

12/11-Terroristic Threat/6000-Blk Kings Rd-Caller’s daughter received a threat via phone.

12/12-Suspicious Vehicle/Cedarcrest Ln-Timberleaf Ct-Suspicious car. Spoke to the driver who felt sleepy and pulled off the road to take a nap.

