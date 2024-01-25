Kurogi Ramen and Sushi opens in Northlake

A new Asian restaurant is now open in Northlake Commons.

Kurogi Ramen and Sushi recently opened its doors at 1248 FM 407, Suite 100. The restaurant’s website promises a menu full of “fresh and high quality ingredients.”

“Our goal is to provide an unforgettable dining experience for all our patrons,” the website says.

The menu features Asian appetizers from the kitchen as well as from the sushi bar, many ramen options, sushi, rice and more. The restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

