Dave’s Hot Chicken coming to Lewisville

A new Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurant location is coming to Main Street in Lewisville, according to a project filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Last week, the project was registered with the TDLR for a new Dave’s Hot Chicken at 724 West Main St., Suite 500, in Lewisville. Renovations are expected to start this spring and completed this fall, according to the filing. It will be the first location in Denton County.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a fast casual Los Angeles-based Nashville hot chicken brand, announced in March 2021 that it signed an agreement with an ownership group to open 10 locations in Denton and Collin counties.

“What first stood out to me is the quality of the product from Dave’s Hot Chicken. It’s simply second to none,” said Sam Wong, a spokesman for CW Strong Restaurant Group. “This is a young, hip brand with a bright future, and we wanted to get on the ground floor for the next big thing. We’re excited to bring Dave’s Hot Chicken to a new group of customers.”

Founded by classically-trained chef Dave Kopushyan and three friends in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block, according to a news release about the expansion. Since then, the brand has exploded in popularity and now has multiple brick-and-mortar locations open in southern California.

Specializing in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made kale slaw, creamy mac & cheese and crispy fries or cheese fries.