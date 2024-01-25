Thursday, January 25, 2024
Bartonville Police Blotter

Here are some of the calls for service from the month of November that the Bartonville Police Department responded to:

Officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of E. FM 407 in reference to a couple who was walking out of the store carrying appliances they did not pay for. An officer arrived on scene and made a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle. A 34-year-old female from Ponder and a 33-year-old male from Denver, Colorado was arrested for theft, possession of narcotics and an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Badminton Drive in reference to a disturbance. A complainant advised their neighbor was outside shouting profanities creating a disturbance. Officers arrived and separated the parties.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block Wolf Run Road in reference to a gun shots heard call. Officers arrived on scene and found a subject shooting off fireworks. Verbal warning was given for an ordinance violation.

Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of E. Jeter Road, in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Officers arrived on scene and arrested a 39-year-old female from Shasta Lake, California for outstanding warrants and narcotics possession.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding in the 3000 block of E. FM 407. A 22-year-old male from Lantana was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated.

As we finish up the year, we would like to thank Flower Mound Police Chief Andy Kancel and the Town of Flower Mound for loaning us Assistant Chief Wendell Mitchell to help us in an interim capacity. Assistant Chief Mitchell has been a great asset to our Town and Department in helping us search for our new Chief as well as offering his years of experience in mentoring our Officers.

