Argyle council approves permit for construction of new schools

The Argyle Town Council this week approved a Specific Use Permit for Argyle ISD to build a new middle school and elementary school on FM 407.

The school campuses will be located next to The Well Community Church, 600 FM 407, and the Cactus Canyon restaurant that is currently under construction. Argyle ISD purchased the 50-acre tract of land about a year ago; the purchase was funded through the voter-approved 2022 Argyle ISD bond, which also funds the construction of both schools.

A new town ordinance, approved by council in November, requires a SUP in all zoning districts for large scale development, which is why Argyle ISD needed approval. Town staff and the Argyle Planning & Zoning Commission recommended approval of the SUP.

Many residents attended Monday’s Town Council meeting to speak during the public hearing, some for, and some against the SUP. After lengthy discussion and presentations from the town and school district, the council approved the SUP, with the condition of not allowing vehicular access to and from Postmaster Road and Sam Davis Road.