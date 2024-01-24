Wednesday, January 24, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Schools
Southern Denton County Schools

Argyle council approves permit for construction of new schools

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
20
Photo courtesy of Argyle ISD

The Argyle Town Council this week approved a Specific Use Permit for Argyle ISD to build a new middle school and elementary school on FM 407.

Image courtesy of the town of Argyle

The school campuses will be located next to The Well Community Church, 600 FM 407, and the Cactus Canyon restaurant that is currently under construction. Argyle ISD purchased the 50-acre tract of land about a year ago; the purchase was funded through the voter-approved 2022 Argyle ISD bond, which also funds the construction of both schools.

A new town ordinance, approved by council in November, requires a SUP in all zoning districts for large scale development, which is why Argyle ISD needed approval. Town staff and the Argyle Planning & Zoning Commission recommended approval of the SUP.

Many residents attended Monday’s Town Council meeting to speak during the public hearing, some for, and some against the SUP. After lengthy discussion and presentations from the town and school district, the council approved the SUP, with the condition of not allowing vehicular access to and from Postmaster Road and Sam Davis Road.

Previous article
Meet the Candidates: State House District 65
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.