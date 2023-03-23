Thursday, March 23, 2023
Argyle amends alcohol sale ordinance, approves waiver for Cactus Canyon

By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of Marty Bryan

The Argyle Town Council on Wednesday night amended a town ordinance related to alcohol sales near schools and churches and approved an alcohol sale waiver for a future restaurant on FM 407.

Local restaurateurs Marty Bryan, Brian Gasperson and Alan Mann are working on purchasing the 3-acre tract on the north side of FM 407 from The Well Community Church about halfway between I-35W and Hwy 377 to build the restaurant, billed Cactus Canyon. If approved, Cactus Canyon will be a “mid-scale” Tex-Mex restaurant with a variety of fajitas, tacos, enchiladas, margaritas and “some uniquely-inspired Tex-Mex grill items,” Bryan said in November. The concept plan calls for a 6,400-square-foot eatery with more than 160 parking spots. It will be located near The Well church and a future Argyle ISD campus.

Three weeks ago, the town’s Planning & Zoning Commission approved a rezoning request to allow for the new restaurant. Before the rezoning came to Town Council for final approval, Cactus Canyon representatives requested to waive a distance requirement for alcohol sales.

On Wednesday, Town Council voted 4-1 to adopt an ordinance that allows council the authority to grant a variance, then later voted unanimously to approve the specific request for Cactus Canyon.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

