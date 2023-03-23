Meet the Candidates: Lewisville ISD Board Place 6

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting next month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this May.

In Lewisville ISD, Places 6 and 7 will be on the ballot in May, and both incumbents did not seek reelection. Three candidates — Jake Preda, Mindy Bumgarner and Michelle Alkhatib — originally filed to run for Place 6, but Preda withdrew because another candidate who shares his values is “far more qualified,” and “it would be a distraction for me to have stayed in” the race.

Election Day is May 6, and early voting will run April 24 through May 2. The last day to register to vote is April 6, and the last day to apply for ballot by mail is April 25. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

The candidates for Place 6 on Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees are listed in alphabetic order below.

Place 6 (3-year-term)

Michelle Alkhatib, 46

City of residence: Highland Village

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 17.5 years

Occupation: Substitute teacher and community servant

Education: Bachelor of Science from Purdue University

Previous public service: Lewisville Education Foundation Board Member

Committee member on various LISD district committees including Long Term Planning, Advocacy, Key Communicators, and Parent Advisory

Texas PTA Field Service Representative

LISD Council of PTAs Board Member, former President

Local PTA Board Member for 4 PTAs

FMHS Boys Soccer Booster Club Secretary

Girl Scout Co-leader

LISD Volunteer

Former Friends of the Flower Mound Public Library Board

Classroom Teacher

Elementary School Principal

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? Lewisville ISD is a district that cares about all students, staff, and families. It is a district that empowers learning and growth. I am honored as a parent, community leader and volunteer within the district, to offer my continued service to give back to LISD as a Board of Trustees. I am going to continue to advocate for all children and staff and be a voice for them. Our community is seeking someone who can connect with them as a parent, volunteer, and advocate. With four children currently in the district in three different schools, I am able to connect on a similar level. Our Board of Trustees in LISD have done a tremendous job with education, financial responsibility and safety and security. I want to continue that growth and work alongside them as a team.

Mission statement: I am going to continue advocating for a change in state funding for our students and teachers. With the current structure and recapture amounts, LISD is required to find creative ways to fund teacher retention, classroom resources, and safety and security measures. I intend to review district policies to insure all student’s needs are being met.

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? I have 4 children who attend Lewisville ISD: Junior at Flower Mound High School, 7th & 8th grader at Forestwood Middle School, and 2nd grader at Donald STEM Academy.

Facebook page: Michelle Alkhatib for LISD Place 6

Website: michelle4lisd.com

Mindy Bumgarner, 37

City of residence: Flower Mound

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 9 years

Occupation: Psychologist

Education: I obtained my high school diploma from Big Spring High School. I have two Masters degrees from Argosy University in Community Mental Health and Clinical Psychology. I furthered my education with my doctorate from Argosy University in Clinical Psychology.

Previous public service: I have worked as a crisis advocate, PTA, teen advocate, and past president of McKamy Orchestra boosters. I am currently on the Dora Roberts board, PTA member, and Vice President of my HOA.

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? As a mental health professional I have seen the anxiety and stress that plagues our students and families with frustrations surrounding our schools. My own child in LISD has had similar difficulties and I feel as a parent we need more transparency and to have our voices heard.

Mission statement: I will be a voice for our children, parents, and tax payers to bring more transparency to our schools education and budget. Our voices need to be heard with our biggest investment into our future generations!

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? Yes, I have a daughter at Flower Mound High School.

Facebook page: Bumgarner for LISD

Website: mindybumgarner.com