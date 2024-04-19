Police arrest teens with stolen vehicle in Highland Village

The Highland Village Police Department prevented a shoplifting incident at The Shops at Highland Village last week when they apprehended teenagers in a stolen vehicle.

About 2:30 p.m. on April 9, police responded to a reported stolen vehicle at The Shops. They found a red Hyundai Sonata with a broken-out rear window that had been reported stolen out of Dallas the day before, according to a HVPD spokesperson.

Officers tried to initiate a felony stop, but all three occupants of the car got out and tried to run away. Two of the three suspects were apprehended and identified as juveniles, 14 and 16, from Dallas. The third suspect has been possibly identified, but police are still investigating, according to the HVPD spokesperson. The two juvenile suspects were taken to the Denton County Juvenile Detention facility and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, failure to identify and evading arrest.

During the investigation, police learned that the suspects were planning to steal from the Bath and Body Works store in The Shops.