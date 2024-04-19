Foodie Friday: From cupcakes to camps at The Flour Shop Bakery

Wanna know what heaven smells like? I know just the place to go.
Cara Vasquez, pastry chef and owner of The Flour Shop Scratch Bakery in Flower Mound, bakes from her heart, taking old-time favorites and making them her own. She loves helping her customers relive memories of sweet times with loved ones. Everything is made from scratch with no artificial anything. And wow. Things taste and smell heavenly.
The hardest part is choosing what you want. With 32 (!) cupcake flavors — four basic (chocolate, vanilla, red velvet, or carrot cake) that are featured every day, and all the others appearing on a rotating basis — you can be sure to find something you can’t wait to enjoy. OR you can place a custom order to be sure to get just what you want.
The Flour Shop has 31 pie flavors, 11 cookie flavors made daily, 8 seasonal/made-to-order cookies, and a scrumptious selection of cakes that are available to purchase and savor right away in the store or in the comfort of your own home.
And if that’s not enough, there are cheesecakes, quick breads, bars and brownies, cake balls, and a variety of desserts. I took home a heavenly Triple Berry Cheesecake topped with blackberries, raspberries and blueberries to celebrate my wife’s birthday and that’s all we had for dinner. She loved it. On top of that, they’ve added sourdough bread and are bringing back croissants — the stuffed ones!
Honoring her southern metroplex roots, Cara has partnered with Oak Cliff Coffee and uses their Hidden City Espresso blend. Using made-from scratch syrups, The Flour Shop makes sure your latte or cappuccino will be bursting with flavor. We watched them make a luscious Honey Lavendar Latte that would be perfect with a slice of pie.
Got a big event coming up? Partner with The Flour Shop on custom orders for a one-of-a-kind cake or a dream-come-true wedding cake or even a dessert table for your special occasion. They provide catering, or you can rent a collection of cupcake and cake stands to set up yourself.
And speaking of events, check these out.
First: You can have parties at The Flour Shop. Bring your crew and make cake balls or decorate cupcakes. They provide all the necessary tools and utensils. And the best part? You won’t have to worry about the cleanup afterwards.
Second: Summer Camp! For 6 weeks during the summer, kids ages 7 and up can spend four fun-filled days with endless opportunities for learning, baking, crafts, and fun. Each day they get to take home a dessert they created. Each week has a different theme, so you can come back again as often as you’d like.
Third: The Flour Shop is celebrating its 13th birthday with a party on June 27th. Now that the shop is officially a teenager, join them for a fun teenager-themed birthday party complete with giveaways, lots of dessert options, raffles, balloons, and celebrations!
Fourth: Cara gave us just a hint of something big happening soon — some exciting new changes coming. That’s all we could get out of her, so stay tuned for more info.
Want your home to smell like heaven? The Flour Shop has items you can take and bake at home. Perfect for those lazy Sunday mornings or special occasions, choose from cinnamon rolls (with icing), cookie dough, and unbaked pies that allow you to bring that warm, delicious aroma of baking into your own home. Call ahead to make sure they have what you need ready to go.
The Flour Shop is located at located at 6100 Long Prairie Road, Suite 200, Flower Mound, TX 75028 and is open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.
Call 972-355-3600. Email at [email protected]. Check out their full menu here: https://theflour.shop/