Foodie Friday: From cupcakes to camps at The Flour Shop Bakery

And speaking of events, check these out.

First: You can have parties at The Flour Shop. Bring your crew and make cake balls or decorate cupcakes. They provide all the necessary tools and utensils. And the best part? You won’t have to worry about the cleanup afterwards.

Second: Summer Camp! For 6 weeks during the summer, kids ages 7 and up can spend four fun-filled days with endless opportunities for learning, baking, crafts, and fun. Each day they get to take home a dessert they created. Each week has a different theme, so you can come back again as often as you’d like.

Third: The Flour Shop is celebrating its 13th birthday with a party on June 27th. Now that the shop is officially a teenager, join them for a fun teenager-themed birthday party complete with giveaways, lots of dessert options, raffles, balloons, and celebrations!

Fourth: Cara gave us just a hint of something big happening soon — some exciting new changes coming. That’s all we could get out of her, so stay tuned for more info.