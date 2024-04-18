VIDEO: Double Oak Candidate Forum

Double Oak Town Council candidates participated in a forum on Thursday night at Double Oak Town Hall hosted by The Cross Timbers Gazette.

This year, six candidates are vying for three at-large town council seats. The seats are currently occupied by Jean Hillyer, Mark Dieterich and “Dr. K” Khourschid Favero. All three incumbents filed for a new term, and three challengers also filed: Jaquelyne Barrow, Ginger Brittain and Janet Robertson.

Election Day is May 4, and early voting will run April 22-30. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.