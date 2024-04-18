Lantana Update — April 2024

Monthly roundup of news from Lantana as published in The Cross Timbers Gazette.

There will be some familiar names on the May 4 ballot. Three Fresh Water Supply District #6 board members: Ross Ferguson, Jim VanVickle, and Scott Smith, are asking for your votes to continue serving their community.

Ferguson, who was appointed to the board to fill a vacancy in July 2018 after serving one term from 2008 to 2012, said he enjoys contributing because he can make a positive difference in the community.

“This is an important role given our oversight of tax rates, utilities contracts, public safety and community infrastructure. I appreciate and respect the opportunity we have to guide district actions to the benefit of our residents,” said Ferguson, who currently serves as board president.

“My proudest accomplishment dates back to my first term in 2012 when we led the charge to partner with the Denton County Commissioners to take advantage of Texas HB 2541 and enable enforcement of traffic rules within Lantana. Other accomplishments include establishing the school zone at the north end of Lantana Trail, reducing our tax rates while increasing the tax exemption for those over 65, partnering with Denton County Development District #4 to fund the exercise equipment on the hike and bike trail, and securing $1.3 million of external funding to turn a vacant lot into a great new pickleball complex amenity for our community.”

If you have participated in the annual Lantana Earth Day event, you can thank longtime board member Jim VanVickle. He brought his idea to the board 14 years ago and is most proud of the fact that the district has been able to provide and plant hundreds of trees within Lantana thanks to donations raised through the event.

VanVickle, first elected in 2008, also serves on the district’s Finance Committee.

“We have focused on maintaining and enhancing district infrastructure while at the same time prioritizing a conservative budget,” said VanVickle. “I also work with district staff, financial advisers, and the board to aggressively pay off our bonds and reduce the tax rate yearly.”

Scott Smith, a Lantana resident since 2008, was appointed to the board to fill a vacancy in August 2021.

“I am proud of the fact that we strive to keep our property tax rate down while improving the community,” said Smith. “I have raised four children here. It’s a great community and I love the people here. I would like to continue to serve on the water board to help keep Lantana the best place to live and raise families.”

VanVickle said the board members work well together to address any issues that residents bring to the district.

“We have great chemistry on our board. I have learned so much from the other directors and enjoy working with them,” said VanVickle. “Although we sometimes disagree, we all have the residents’ best interest in mind. I would like to continue to serve with them as we usher in the era of a bond-free Lantana.”

Ferguson said he is always on the lookout for opportunities to better the community.

“I’ve always said as long as I’m serving on the board I’m going to be actively looking for ways to improve the Lantana experience,” said Ferguson. “I’m going to continue active listening to what our residents need, ensuring that we are managing down our tax rates and effectively managing our budget.”

Also on the ballot is resident Roy “Bo” Rogers, who said he filed to run to “ensure Lantana still has great people that are doing great things for our great community.”

Rogers added that he thinks the current board is doing a great job. “The people that are there… they are truly looking out for Lantana,” he said.

Lantana is comprised of two Fresh Water Supply Districts; #6 and #7. Each district has a five-member publicly-elected board that consists of residents from within that district.

Three board seats in District #6 are on the ballot this spring.

Early voting for the Saturday, May 4 General Election runs from Monday, April 22 to Tuesday, April 30. Visit votedenton.gov for more information.