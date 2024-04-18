Early voting begins Monday

Thursday, April 18, 2024
Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Denton County residents will kick off early voting on Monday ahead of the May 4 General Election.

Local voters will cast their ballots for local town council and mayoral races, school board seats and special elections for eight-figure school district bonds and town charter amendments. Click here for more information about local races and special elections.

Registered voters can vote early in-person at any location around Denton County, but those who wait until Election Day must vote at their precinct’s location. The last day to receive an application for ballot by mail is Tuesday, April 23.

Early voting begins at 7 a.m. Monday and runs through April 30 at 38 locations around the county, including many in southern Denton County, including:

  • Bartonville Town Hall
  • Copper Canyon Town Hall
  • Denton County ESD No. 1 Fire Station 511
  • Denton County Southwest Courthouse
  • Double Oak Town Hall
  • Flower Mound Community Activity Center
  • Flower Mound Senior Center
  • Highland Village Municipal Complex
  • Justin Municipal Complex
  • Northlake Town Hall
  • Northwest ISD Administration Building
  • Thrive Recreation Center

Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.