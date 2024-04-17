Lewisville resident claims $1 million Powerball prize

A Lewisville resident has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize from the March 27 drawing, the Texas Lottery announced this week.

The winning ticket was purchased earlier in the day of the drawing at the Kroger at 2709 Cross Timbers Road in Flower Mound. The winner elected to remain anonymous.

The lucky winning ticket sold in Flower Mound was a pre-printed Quick Pick ticket, not numbers specifically chosen by the winner, according to the Texas Lottery. The ticket matched the numbers on all five of the white balls, but not the red Powerball, good enough for a $1 million prize. The Powerball was worth $865 million that day. It is now at $78 million.