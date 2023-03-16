Weir: Michelle Alkhatib running for LISD Board of Trustees

The education of our children is undoubtedly the most important investment we can make toward the successful future of our society. We can provide a lot of useful information to our kids, during their childhood, but education is something they’ll have for life. That’s why good teachers are vital to the advancement of civilization. Another significant contribution to education is the election of school boards which provide local, citizen governance and oversight of the teaching environment.

Among other local elections coming up on May 6, the Lewisville Independent School District will have 5 candidates running for 2 seats. There are 2 candidates running for Place 6, and 3 running for Place 7. Michelle Alkhatib is running for Place 6. Her opponent for the seat is Mindy Bumgarner, who was interviewed last week. Ms. Alkhatib came over for an interview to tell voters why she wants to be on the school board and to talk about some issues related to the education of our children. She sent the following short bio:

“I am a former teacher and principal who has been in education for over 22 years. Since leaving the profession to raise my family, I have continued serving Lewisville ISD’s students and teachers for more than 7 years, in many capacities including as a substitute teacher. I have served as president of the Lewisville ISD Council of PTAs, the governing body of all PTAs in the district and currently serve as the Parliamentarian. In addition, I also serve in various PTA leadership roles on 4 different LISD campuses. My leadership has extended throughout Texas by working alongside Texas PTA on various leadership committees and serving other PTAs across the state.

“In addition to PTA service, I have served and/or currently serving in many LISD programs and committees, including the Superintendent’s Parent Advisory Committee, District Advisory Committee, Long Range Growth Planning Committee, District Advocacy Committee and local campus Building Leadership Teams. I currently am a board member with the Lewisville ISD Education Foundation and a graduate of the Inside LISD Leadership Program.

“I believe that my experience in education and my various volunteer positions within the district have been an integral part of growing myself as a leader. My hands-on experiences and understanding of how the district operates grants me the opportunity to become an advocate for ALL children and teachers in Lewisville Independent School District. I have been an advocate, volunteer and substitute teacher in the district for years. By running for the LISD Board of Trustees, this is another way for me to continue growing leaders and advocating for the district.

“I have a Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University and have studied graduate-level education at Stephen F. Austin University. I am a proud mother of 4 children in Lewisville ISD: a junior at Flower Mound High School, 8th and 7th grader at Forestwood STEM Middle School and a 2nd grader at Donald STEM Academy.

“My husband and I moved into Lewisville ISD over 17 years ago before having children because of the great reputation that followed it. Upon my 4 children attending schools within the district, I am grateful that they have been granted with opportunities that are incomparable. Lewisville ISD is a district that cares about all students and families. As a parent, community leader and volunteer within the district, my continued service to give back to LISD as a Board of Trustees and advocate for all children and staff and be a voice for them is something I am honored to be provided with. I look forward to meeting voters and residents across the district to learn about their successes, challenges, and vision for LISD.”