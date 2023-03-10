Weir: Mindy Bumgarner running for Place 6 on LISD Board of Trustees

On May 6th, candidates will be running for offices in towns, cities, and school boards. In the Lewisville Independent School District race there are 2 candidates running for Place 6, and 3 running for Place 7. Mindy Bumgarner is running for Place 6. Her opponent for the seat is, Michelle Alkhatib. Ms. Bumgarner came over for an interview to tell voters why she wants to be on the school board and to talk about some issues related to the education of our children. She sent the following short bio:

“I was born and raised in Big Spring, Texas. My family has always believed we must always support and assist our community. Prior to moving to the area I worked as a crisis advocate for a 5 county area, that fueled my passion to help others. I have continued my education from a bachelor’s degree at Austin College to completing two Masters Degrees (Community Mental Health and Clinical Psychology) and a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology.

“I have helped and assisted numerous families in discovering diagnosis and finding ways to get treatment in both private practice and educational settings. Through my career I have become an Autism diagnostic specialist and therapist for teens and adults. My family moved to the area in 2013 and have been active members in our community. We believe as a family that you invest time, money, and energy to help our community thrive.

“I have been a school organizations board, am an active member of multiple organizations, and an active member of my HOA and Dora Roberts Board. As a clinician and parent, I have seen areas for improvement in our school district. Rather than feel the need to compromise I feel the need to stand up and be a voice for families, teachers, and students.”