Friday, March 10, 2023
Marcus names new head football coach

Mike Alexander, head coach and and athletic coordinator at Marcus High School

Lewisville ISD announced Friday that Mike Alexander will be the next head football coach and athletic coordinator at Marcus High School.

Alexander has been the head coach at Grapevine High School for the last six seasons. He succeeds Kevin Atkinson, who retired last month after six seasons at Marcus.

“I am so thankful and thrilled to be the next head football coach at Marcus High School and join the Lewisville ISD community,” Alexander said. “I look forward to continuing the success and tradition that Marcus is known for and getting to work with a great group of student-athletes. I can’t wait to get to Marcus and be involved in this outstanding community that supports all of its students and the school.”

In his six seasons leading the Grapevine Mustangs, the five-time district coach of the year amassed a 56-19 record, won four district championships and advanced to the UIL playoffs five times. A Tom Landry North Texas Coach of the Year recipient in 2022, Alexander guided the Mustangs to the 5A regional semifinals four times, including the last three seasons.

“Coach Alexander is known as an exceptional coach, person and program-leader,” said LISD Athletic Director Cristie Liles. “Coach Alexander brings a wealth of experience with him to Marcus and has a history of coaching winning programs and building relationships with his players, staff, parents, and community members. We are excited about the future of the Marcus football program under Coach Alexander’s direction.”

Alexander has 24 years of coaching and education experience, according to a Lewisville ISD news release. Prior to becoming the head coach at Grapevine, Alexander was the Mustangs’ defensive coordinator for two seasons where he coached the top-ranked 5A defense in the Metroplex, giving up only 10.9 points per game. Alexander’s first head coaching job came at Mount Vernon High School from 2011-14 where he was also the school’s athletic director. While at Mount Vernon, Alexander was selected as the head coach of the FCA Heart of a Champion Bowl all-star game in 2014. A lifelong defensive coach, Alexander has also spent time at Rockwall as the defensive coordinator, Abilene as the defensive backs coach, and Lakeview Centennial, where he coached linebackers.

“Marcus High School is getting a tremendous leader in Coach Alexander,” said MHS Principal Will Skelton. “His accomplishments on and off the field speak to the kind of coach and person he is. We are excited to name Coach Mike Alexander head coach of the Marauder football team and we look forward to the positive impact he will make on the lives of our student athletes.”

A native of Rockwall, Alexander graduated from Arkansas Tech University where he was a four-year football letterman and two-time all-conference selection. Alexander and his wife, Mandy, have four children: Austin, Ava, Aubrey and Ainsley.

