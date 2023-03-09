Third arrest made in murder of Lewisville pawn shop owner

The Lewisville Police Department announced Thursday that it has arrested a third suspect in the recent murder of a pawn shop owner.

On Valentine’s Day, three black male suspects rushed into Lewisville Pawn Shop, 926 South Mill St., to rob the store, according to a news release from the Lewisville Police Department. During the robbery, the shop owner — Daniel White, 54, of Flower Mound — was fatally shot in the chest, and all the suspects fled the scene.

On Feb. 25, 18-year-old JaTevon Marquise Johnson turned himself in to Dallas police. On Tuesday morning, Lewisville police announced that arrest warrants for murder have been issued for 19-year-old Damonta Jerone Skinner and 17-year-old Denyrion Keyshaun Skinner, who are brothers. Denyrion turned himself in on Tuesday afternoon, and Damonta turned himself in Thursday afternoon, according to Lewisville PD.

Police said this week that there is a possible fourth suspect in the case, but police could not release more information about it.