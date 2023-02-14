Lewisville police seeking 3 suspects in capital murder of pawn shop owner

A pawn shop owner was fatally shot during an attempted robbery Tuesday morning, and Lewisville police are seeking the three suspects.

About 9:30 a.m., three black male suspects wearing black hoodies and blue jeans jumped out of a red late model Ford Escape SUV and rushed into the Lewisville Pawn Shop, 926 South Mill St., according to a news release from the Lewisville Police Department. One suspect shot the store owner in the chest, and then all three suspects left the scene in the SUV, headed south toward I-35E.

The store owner was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not released his name.

All three suspects are wanted for capital murder because the shooting happened during an armed robbery, as some items were taken from the store, according to Lewisville PD. Anyone with any information about the suspects is asked to call LPD’s tip line at 972-219-8477 or anonymously text “TipLPD” to 847411. Tips can also be submitted at dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.