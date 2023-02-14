Blood drives to be held in Argyle, Lantana, Flower Mound

As the community blood supply has “dropped to critical levels,” Carter BloodCare announced Monday that there will be several blood drive community events in southern Denton County next month.

Carter BloodCare is encouraging residents to donate blood in March to help Texas patients, as the severe winter weather last month has caused delays. Medical procedures for many patients are being delayed by two days or more until blood becomes available. When every second counts, donating blood makes a lifesaving difference for neighbors in need.

In Lantana, the Lantana Ladies League will hist a blood drive at the Lantana Community Event Center, 1301 Haverford Lane, on March 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here to sign up.

In Flower Mound, Chick-Fil-A, 2001 Justin Road, will host the Carter BloodCare Bus on March 14 from 8 a.m. to noon. Click here to sign up.

In Argyle, St. Mark Catholic Church, 6500 Crawford Road, will host the Carter BloodCare Bus on March 19, from 7:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Click here to sign up.