Donations for earthquake victims stolen from Flower Mound mosque

The Flower Mound Police Department is investigating a burglary at a local mosque in which a suspect stole money that had been donated for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

The unknown suspect wearing a mask and hoodie entered the Masjid-Al-Noor Islamic School/Mosque, 3430 Peters Colony Road, about 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to a Flower Mound police spokesman. While inside, the suspect found six metal boxes containing the donations, forced them open and stole an unknown amount of money.

The donations were going to be sent to support victims of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Feb. 6 that has killed more than 35,000 people, as of Monday, the Associated Press reported.

Anyone with information about the incident and/or suspect is asked to contact FMPD’s tip line at 972-874-3307.