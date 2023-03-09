Town receives award for protecting Cross Timbers forest

The town of Flower Mound announced Thursday that it was recently recognized for protecting its Cross Timbers forest.

The Cross Timbers Urban Forestry Council presents the Bronze Leaf Award to volunteers, municipalities, nonprofits and businesses for their work in improving the urban forest in North Texas, according to the organization’s website.

The Bronze Leaf was awarded to the town for its longstanding commitment to protecting the Eastern Cross Timbers through the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District, which the town recommitted to with its 2022 CTCDD ordinance update, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.