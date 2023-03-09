Just the Facts with Mayor Ron Robertson — March 2023

March 20 is the beginning of spring and there’s no better place to enjoy the outdoors than in Copper Canyon. Many of us will be working on our homes, planting and doing various other projects and what better time to brush up on basic first aid.

Neighborhood Watch Chairman, Paula Castillo has been working closely with Denton County ESD #1 administration to present a class on what to do before first responders arrive if there’s an injury, otherwise known as “Stop the Bleed.” Ironically, last month Paula had an opportunity to use this knowledge firsthand when she was alone and seriously injured her leg. Following the instructions of this program, she was able to avoid a worse situation and have a positive outcome. The firefighters and paramedics of Stations 511 & 513 arrived at her home in less than 7 minutes and took over. Copper Canyon is fortunate to have these men and women close by and so highly skilled in their profession.

February 17 was the filing deadline for the open positions of Mayor, Place 2 and Place 4 for Copper Canyon Town Council. Council Members Andrews, Johnson and I all filed for re-election on day one and since there were no other filings, will be sworn in sometime in late May. Copper Canyon has strong leadership on our Town Council, Planning & Zoning Committee and Town Staff and we will continue to represent our residents’ vision for the future and maintain an open door policy at Town Hall.

Early last year most of us noticed a young man had begun to attend all council meetings and take a keen interest in our governmental process. Over the months, Mayor Pro Tem Steve Hill and Town Administrator Donna Welsh begin to meet with Copper Canyon resident David Gibson and learn of his idea for a Town Council Youth Representative program. David is an exceptional young man with an impressive resume and has quite a few ideas for engaging our youth in town government and volunteering. David was also a vital part in helping with our Mayor’s Crime Prevention Luncheon in January and we appreciate his service and willingness to help. We are looking forward to having other youth involved and are thankful for David’s willingness to step up and lead this program.

Copper Canyon will be celebrating its 50th year anniversary next month. Our town was incorporated in April of 1973 by a group of residents and members of their families still live here today. We are currently in the process of planning a large party to coincide with our 4th of July parade and picnic which is always a huge success.

Some dates to remember this month include “Spring Forward” March 12, (start of Daylight Saving Time), LISD spring break March 13-17 (be sure to watch for the kids out enjoying their vacation), and St. Patrick’s Day on March 17. For any updates on town activities, meetings etc., check our website at coppercanyon-tx.org.