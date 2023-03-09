Thursday, March 9, 2023
TxDOT to host public meeting about expanding FM 407

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
FM 407 in Argyle

The Texas Department of Transportation recently announced that it will hold a public meeting this month regarding its proposal to reconstruct and widen FM 407 from Justin to Argyle.

The project proposes to widen the existing two-lane rural roadway to a six-lane, urban divided road for about 12 miles, from Bill Cook Road west of Justin to FM 1830 at the Argyle/Bartonville border. It would include pedestrian and bike accommodations, according to a TxDOT news release. The proposed right-of-way is generally 140 feet wide and would potentially displace six residences.

TxDOT staff will provide more information about the proposed project, including a potential construction timeline, at a public meeting on March 27 from 6-8 p.m. at Gene Pike Middle School, 2200 Texan Drive south of Justin. The meeting will be an open house format, where residents can come and go at their convenience, ask questions and provide feedback to TxDOT staff. The same information will be available in a virtual meeting from 6 p.m. March 27 through 11:59 p.m. April 11.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

